#1 Masooda

The recent Telugu horror thriller that gripped the audience, Masooda, is a must-watch on Aha. Directed by Sai Kiran, the film stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and Bandhavi Sridhar in the leading roles. The story follows a single mother and her daughter who struggle to make ends meet. The daughter gets possessed by an evil spirit. Watch how her mother and the neighbour struggle to save her.

#2 Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The plot follows a middle-class IT employee who is orthodox in his beliefs. He falls in love with his colleague, but the relationship goes sideways as they both have different viewpoints in life. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

#3 Sardar

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar is a recent bilingual action spy thriller starring Karthi Sivakumar in a dual role. The plot follows the father-son duo of Sardar, a celebrated spy, and Inspector Vijay Kumar, a famous cop. How Vijay finds the mission of his life that interconnects with his father’s past forms the crux of Sardar. The movie features Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey in crucial roles. Sardar garnered whopping numbers at the box office and was also a great critical success.

#4 Alluri

This action drama is directed by Pradeep Varma ad produced by Bekkem Venugopal. The movie’s cast includes Sree Vishnu, Kayadu Lohar, Suman, and others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a sincere police officer and his journey through various phases of his life.

#5 Swathi Muthyam

Swathi Muthyam is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna and stars Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young, innocent man who is pure at heart. How his thoughts about marriage evolve forms the crux of Swathi Muthyam.

