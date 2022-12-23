The most energetic and loved seasons of the year, Christmas and New Year, are when all clubs, pubs, restaurants and resorts organise parties, dinners, and buffet offers for city residents. Adding to the glamour and fun are the long DJ nights with peppy music and open dance floors. Just like every year, this 2023 New Year also looks happening in Vizag with a number of parties happening in the city. Make sure to reserve early and grab the best spot at the table!

Take a look at the New Year parties happening in Vizag next weekend

#1 Sunray Resorts

One of the most loved getaways from Vizag, Sunray Resorts is located at a distance of 50km from the city. The resort is organising a 2023 New Year Sundowner party featuring Swarup Varma for an electrifying experience. From beautiful views of the ocean, open lands, fun games and much more, a new year party here seems to be the perfect way to kick start 2023.

#2 Novotel

From Christmas Eve to New Year Ever, the lineup of events and parties at Novotel Varun Beach will get you excited. All the venues at Novotel are gearing up for a gala dinner on 31 December 2022. Square, Zaffran and infinity are offering exclusive menus to kickstart 2023 with a happy tummy.

#3 The Park Hotel

Taking the musical route into 2023, the Park Hotel on the Beach Road has organised Hello’ 23, a musical event with many biggies of the industry. Anchor Udaya Bhanu, Singer Mano, Actress Hebah Patel, Singer Damini and TV Actress Revati will be gracing the event to keep you entertained all night. Book your tickets now to get the best seat at this biggest-ever non-alcoholic event in Vizag.

#4 Radisson Blu Resorts

Known for its weekend parties, the Radisson Blu Resorts in Vizag has upped its game for this New Year. Celebrate the Count Down with them the Bollywood style on 31 December 2022. A live band and a DJ night with international performers followed by a gala dinner at the Sagarika Lawns at the venue has to be the best way to end 2022.

Also read: Vizag Police issue guidelines for New Year celebrations in the city

#5 Somaa

With a new DJ floor added, Somaa’s New Year parties are going to be electrifying. The fourth floor will boost the live band Kairoz with unlimited food, while the fifth floor will be hosting a DJ Night with DJ Pooja with a complimentary beer or mocktail, followed by an unlimited buffet. Enjoy some good food, and music and dance to the beats at this New Year party in Vizag.

Please contact the respective venues for any further details.