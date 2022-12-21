With the New Year coming up, Vizag City has been gearing up for many parties and celebrations being organised. In order to ensure the celebrations take place in a safe and sound manner, the Vizag City Police have issued a set of guidelines. From permissions to deadlines, here is what must be followed.

Addressing the media, City Commissioner Ch Srikanth said that the guidelines issued to pubs, clubs and hotels have to be strictly followed and that action would be taken against violators. Permission must be applied for in advance for clubs and pubs with parties lasting up to 1 am on the intervening night of 31 December 2022 and 1 January 2023.

Only adequate passes in accordance with the capacity of the venue have to be issued, and adequate security guards must to deployed to ensure the smooth running of traffic. CCTV cameras with recording facilities must be installed at all entry and exit points at the venue.

The music played by organisers must not exceed 45 decibels. Dance acts and gestures must be decent, and organisers must ensure no nudity or obscenity. Minors should not be permitted in clubs and pubs, and no drugs and narcotic substances must be allowed. Liquor must not be served beyond the time limits permitted by the Excise department.

The police also stated that it is the responsibility of the management to make arrangements for cabs and drivers for customers who have consumed alcohol or are in a drunken state. Fireworks cannot be displayed without the prior permission of the District Fire Officer/ Regional Fire Officer. Action will be taken against any organiser who violates any of the above guidelines stated for new year celebrations in Vizag.

All organisers are required to display the following advisory:

Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 M.V. Act. The permissible alcohol limit is up to and below 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyser, is a violation.

Anyone who violates the above-stated levels, or is found driving in a drunken state will be booked by the police. The vehicle will be confiscated and taken into temporary custody. The driver will have to report to the police station the following working day along with the original Driving License and Registration Certificate of the vehicle and take back their vehicle. The person in question will have to attend the court when summoned.

