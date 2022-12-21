In an unfortunate incident here in Visakhapatnam, a 10-year-old boy was run over by a bus near Indira Park on Tuesday and died on the spot. A case has been registered against the bus driver.

Identified as P Severin, he rode pillion with his mother, Soujanya, to school at around 8 am. Soujanya saw a car coming in the opposite direction, due to which she applied sudden brakes. The bike skid, and both the mother and son fell to the right and left, respectively. A private bus with pharma company staff, speeding on the same road near the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, ran over Severin’s head, and the boy died on the spot.

The bereaved mother and the public vandalised the bus and staged a protest. The public questioned the need for trucks and buses for factories and industries using township roads. They demanded immediate action be taken to control speeding and rash driving in township areas. The police were informed immediately, and they arrived at the spot with an ambulance. The body was sent for post-mortem.

It has been ascertained that the boy is the grandson of Krishna Rao, a Vizag Steel Plant employee. He and his mother were residing in an apartment, while his father worked in the US. The Vizag Steel Plant Police have registered a case against the bus driver and the owner.

