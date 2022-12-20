On Monday, 19 December 2022, the Anakapalli District Police recovered 131 lost cell phones with the aid of a web portal developed by Vignan Engineering College students. As per the reports, the recovered mobiles are worth over Rs 25 lakhs. Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police Gauthami Sali lauded the students for their efforts in developing the portal.

In a press meeting held yesterday, the police informed a WhatsApp helpline was created last month for the victims to raise complaints regarding their lost phones. Upon receiving several complaints, the officials got into action and initiated a thorough search. A web portal developed by Vignan Engineering College students catered as a platform to lodge the information provided by the victims, added the police to their statement.

The lost mobiles were found in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana and Srikakulam, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam in AP. The police handed over the recovered cell phones to the victims yesterday.

