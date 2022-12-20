Allari Naresh, an actor who became a household name during the early 2000s for his comic roles, has shifted gears recently. After being the poster boy of slapstick comedy in Tollywood ever since his career began, this seasoned actor has ventured into deep characters that address pressing societal issues. Naresh has kicked off his new journey with the blockbuster flick Naandhi and recently starred in yet another hard-hitting drama, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Directed by AR Mohan, this movie features Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, and Praveen in prominent roles. This film was released in the theatres on 25 November 2022 and is now ready for its digital premiere.

Read on for more details about Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam OTT release date and platform.

Set in the remote hill station of Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, the film unfolds around the oppression the locals face from the powermongers. When Sripada Srinivas, a government official on election duty, reaches this highly-sensitive constituency, the political scene adorns a new colour. How the locals brave against the corrupt and ruthless system in a fight for their rights forms the crux of this Allari Naresh starrer.

Last night, the makers of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam confirmed its OTT release date and platform. The film will premiere digitally on Zee5 on 23 December 2022, i.e. this Friday.

