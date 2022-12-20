Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) announced Amazon will be setting up a facility in Visakhapatnam in 2023.

The largest online retailer will be making an initial investment of Rs 55. 65 lakhs with approximately 120 jobs in an Amazon system software development and IT-based service centre in Visakhapatnam. STPI took to Twitter to make this announcement on Monday and said that the projected software export is likely Rs 184.12 crores in the next three years.

After Infosys, Amazon is the second major company entering tier II and tier III cities across the state. Currently, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Fluentgrid, Cyient, WNS and other companies have been conducting operations from Visakhapatnam.

In another recent development, the State Government has also allotted 130 acres of land to the Adani Group for setting up a tech park at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crores.

In an attempt to make Visakhapatnam the IT hub of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with various heads from the industry at the recent World Economic Forum and promised to provide full support in making it possible. Apart from IT, Visakhapatnam will likely be the centre for all startups in the state, the Chief Minister reiterated.

