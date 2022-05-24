Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his opinion of making Visakhapatnam an IT Hub with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the World Economic Forum being held at the Swiss resort, Davos.

The CM met Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani, Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systems Florence Verzelen, Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Manjul, and Mitsui OSK President Takeshi Hashimoto during this international business meet.

During their discussions at Davos, CM Jagan explained the importance of making Visakhapatnam the centre of AI and the IT hub of Andra Pradesh, for which he also promised maximum support from the government. He stressed developing 30 skill colleges, and 175 skill hubs along with a skill-based university in the state of Andra Pradesh in line with his dream. Supporting his futuristic thought, CP Gurnani said that they would wish to associate with the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and draft a syllabus within three months for high-end technology for skill development.

Florence Verzelen said that they had a meaningful discussion with the Chief Minister, and expressed her interest in investing in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh. Assago Industries, which is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, also expressed its interest in setting up a 250 crore ethanol manufacturing unit in the state.

CM Jagan also held discussions with Takeshi Hashimoto at Davos, where they agreed upon opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics. The Japanese transport company president was also informed about the four new ports in Andhra Pradesh- Kakinada SEZ, Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu, and Ramayapatnam. These new ports will soon be responsible for a drastic increase in shipment cargo of nearly 500 metric tonnes annually. Pawan Manjul, who was keen on this development also showed interest in investing in the state.

From the health perspective, the CM met the Head of Health and Healthcare of WEF, Shyam Bishen and discussed the new and upcoming innovations in the field of biotechnology and medicine.

Apart from the above, the AP CM met various business heads and global investors at Davos yesterday. The Indo-Swiss parliament group member Niklaus-Samuel Gugger also met the CM and discussed business opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also had a casual meeting with the Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, and IT of Telangana KT Rama Rao.