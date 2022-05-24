The Central Government has approved two fish landing centres in the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh. These fish landing centres act as a point of sale for products and a storage unit for boats and other fishing supplies. The proposed areas for these fish landing centres are Bheemili in Visakhapatnam and Rajayyapeta in Nakkapalli Mandal of Anakapalli District. This project is being taken up under Prime Minister Matysa Sampada Yojana’s scheme to aid the fishermen in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

As per the reports, 5 acres of land has already been acquired near the Gantasthambham in Bheemili, while the area in Anakapalli is yet to be finalized. Each fish landing centre is said to be worth ₹28 crores. The Central Government will bear 60% of the cost of setting up these facilities while the Andhra Pradesh State Government will bear the remaining 40% of the expenses.

An auction hall, net mending centre, a community hall, fish drying area, truck parking, cement roads from the village to the centre, godowns, and other facilities are said to be a part of this project. Tenders will be rolled out post the acquisition of land for the facility. Thousands of fishermen in the Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts will be directly benefitted through these fish landing centres.

