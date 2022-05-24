As conducive as movies are at influencing people to pick a style and make it a trend on social media, games are no less. The fan base for both is gigantic and hence the makers depend on one another frequently. Gaming apps have picked up on this trend to convert Indian movie genres and storylines into games since the early 2000s. The fanatics of the gaming world seemed to have loved this and hence continue the trend. This trend has also been picked up in the Indian Cinema and here are a few famous movies whose fame has been converted into video games.

Here is a list of video games based on famous Indian movies.

#1 Sultan: The Game

The 2016 romance drama Sultan was a massive hit with more than ₹600 crores at the box office, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer was turned into a game soon after its success. The official video game is developed by 99Games and is available for android users only. In the game, two players enter the boxing ring and face each other in intense combat and one of them comes out victorious.

#2 Baahubali: The Game

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the first part, Baahubali: The Beginning, of the two series, was converted into a video game. Developed by Moonfrog, this video game was one of the most downloaded with its familiar gameplay, characters from the movie, and the need to use real-time strategy. The goal of the video game is to expand the empire by conquering countries. In order to do so, the player will have to build a strong army. The android friendly game is worth your free time.

#3 Kochadiiyaan: The Reign of Arrows

Directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth, the Tamil 3D movie Kochadiiyaan was developed into a game by Vroovy Studios. The Kochadiiyaan: Reign of Arrows game puts the player into the shoes of Rajinikanth as Kochadiiyaan who single-handedly has to drive away the invading army through a game of archery. The game consists of various levels with changing environments to keep the game interesting. The video game has been developed for android users only.

#3 Little Singham

Directed by Rohit Shetty in Hindi, the Ajay Devgn starter Singham is a remake of a Tamil movie of the same name. A movie which gained a lot of traction for its superhero police character has been made into a video game for kids after a television series in the same name. The super cop character in the game is played by Little Singham. The game titled Little Singham can be played with different avatars, Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, Cricketer, Miner and many more.

#4 Ra One

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this sci-fi action movie starring Shah Rukh Khan was developed into a video game by Sony Computer Entertainment for Play Stations 2 and 3. The single-player game is an action genre game with movie characters making it feel very real for the player.

#5 Krrish 3

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the third part of the Krrish series was developed into a game by Gameshastra. The endless running game can be played by a single player or multiplayer and one can choose to defeat the AI or other players. The player can play as any one of the listed Krrish 3 characters and reach the finish line while outrunning their rivals. This game is available for android users only.

#6 Dhoom 3

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the 2013 action thriller movie starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles was converted into a movie by 99Games. Available on Android and iOS, this action-packed game is very close to the movie’s storyline. The player in the shoes of Amir Khan will have to race through the streets of Chicago and escape ACP Jai and the other cops.

Many other movies from the Indian Cinema were converted into games. Exciting storylines were adapted into games in order to make the best of both the markets. Movies such as Chennai Express and Don were also developed into video games.

Let us know in the comments below which of the above games you have played the most.