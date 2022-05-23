On 25 May 2022, i.e Wednesday, at 10 am, a job mela will be organized at the District Employment Exchange office at Kancharapalem in Vizag. A total of 400 jobs for both ITI and Diploma holders will be offered by Synergies Castings Pvt Ltd, which is located in the Duvvada Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Selected candidates will be trained by the company for 3-6 months, post which they will be taken as full-time operators.

A select number of candidates will also be given the opportunity to take up the job at the Oman branch of Synergies Casting Pvt Ltd, post the training period. Candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 14,000 (ITI) and Rs 15,000 (Diploma candidates) during the training period. A hike of Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 will be given after the training period for ITI candidates and diploma holders respectively.

Eligibility criteria: Diploma holders in any of the mechanical, automobile, metallurgy, or electrical branches. ITI pass-outs in any of the fitter, welder, machinist, diesel mechanic, motor mechanic, turner, and painter fields

Candidates willing to take up the job at the Oman branch will be provided with a salary of Rs 25,000 (ITI) and Rs 27,500 (Diploma). Additionally, travel allowances, accommodation, food, and insurance will be provided.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the job mela in Vizag at the ncs.gov.in website and be present at the District Employment Exchange office by 10 am on 25 May 2022.

