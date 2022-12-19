On Wednesday, 21 December 2022, a job recruitment drive to fill several vacancies will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms, such as Jayabheri Maruthi and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, and any degree and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam.

Om Services (for male candidates only)

1) Name of the role: Delivery boys

Educational qualifications: 10th pass

Age: 18-40

Salary offered: Rs 13,500 plus incentives

Number of vacancies: 45

2) Name of the role: Sales Promoter (2-wheelers with license must)

Educational qualifications: Intermediate/ Degree

Age: 21-25

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 + TA

Number of vacancies: 15

3) Name of the role: Supervisor

Educational qualifications: Intermediate/ Degree

Age: 21-25

Salary offered: Rs 17,500 + TA

Number of vacancies: 2

4) Name of the role: Manager

Educational qualifications: Degree

Age: 21-30

Salary offered: Rs 33,000

Number of vacancies: 1

Also read: Vizag-based girl to play U19 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023

Jayabheri Maruthi Suzuki

1) Name of the role: Service Advisor

Educational qualifications: Diploma/ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering (computer basics)

Age: 20-35 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000

Number of vacancies: 5

2) Name of the role: Technician

Educational qualifications: ITI Motor Mechanic

Age: 20-35 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 11,000-18,000

Number of vacancies: 5

3) Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: Any Degree (computer basics)

Age: 18-30 (male)

Salary offered: Rs 13,500-20,000

Number of vacancies: 10

4) Name of the role: Accounts and Audit Executives

Educational qualifications: B.Com (Tally knowledge required)

Age: 20-35

Salary offered: Rs 15,000

Number of vacancies: 4

5) Name of the role: Customer Care Executives

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

Age: 20-35

Salary offered: Rs 11,000

Number of vacancies: 3

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 21 December 2022 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.