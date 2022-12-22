Planning your holidays ahead? Here is a list of the public holidays and long weekends likely for the year 2023. Make use of the long weekends and enjoy long vacations with friends and family.
List of public holidays and long weekends we can expect for the year 2023:
Holidays in 2023
Date
Day
Occasion
|15 January 2023
|Sunday
|Sankranti
|26 January 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|18 February 2023
|Saturday
|Maha Shivaratri
|8 March 2023
|Wednesday
|Holi
|22 March 2023
|Wednesday
|Ugadi
|5 April 2023
|Wednesday
|Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
|7 April 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|14 April 2023
|Friday
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|21 April 2023
|Friday
|Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr)
|29 June 2023
|Thursday
|Bakrid
|28 July 2023
|Friday
|Muharram
|15 August 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|6 September 2023
|Wednesday
|Janmashtami
|19 September 2023
|Tuesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|28 September 2023
|Thursday
|Eid-E-Milad
|2 October 2023
|Monday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|22 October 2023
|Sunday
|Maha Ashtami
|24 October 2023
|Tuesday
|Vijayadasami / Dusshera
|12 November 2023
|Sunday
|Deepavali
|25 December 2023
|Monday
|Christmas
Long weekends of 2023
- Republic Day falls on a Thursday, taking an off the next day will give you a four-day long weekend for a quick vacation in January.
- In the month of April, there are three long weekends, making it perfect for planning a summer vacation. The first three Fridays of the month are a holiday, giving you three long weekends in one month.
- In the month of July, Muharram falls on a Friday, therefore making way for a long three-day weekend.
- With Independence day falling on a Tuesday, taking an off on the previous day, Monday will give clear four days, for a quick vacation in August.
- Christmas 2023 falls on Monday, therefore a long weekend of three days.
