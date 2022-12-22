Planning your holidays ahead? Here is a list of the public holidays and long weekends likely for the year 2023. Make use of the long weekends and enjoy long vacations with friends and family.

List of public holidays and long weekends we can expect for the year 2023:

Holidays in 2023

Date Day Occasion 15 January 2023 Sunday Sankranti 26 January 2023 Thursday Republic Day 18 February 2023 Saturday Maha Shivaratri 8 March 2023 Wednesday Holi 22 March 2023 Wednesday Ugadi 5 April 2023 Wednesday Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti 7 April 2023 Friday Good Friday 14 April 2023 Friday Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 21 April 2023 Friday Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr) 29 June 2023 Thursday Bakrid 28 July 2023 Friday Muharram 15 August 2023 Tuesday Independence Day 6 September 2023 Wednesday Janmashtami 19 September 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi 28 September 2023 Thursday Eid-E-Milad 2 October 2023 Monday Gandhi Jayanti 22 October 2023 Sunday Maha Ashtami 24 October 2023 Tuesday Vijayadasami / Dusshera 12 November 2023 Sunday Deepavali 25 December 2023 Monday Christmas

Long weekends of 2023

Republic Day falls on a Thursday, taking an off the next day will give you a four-day long weekend for a quick vacation in January.

In the month of April, there are three long weekends, making it perfect for planning a summer vacation. The first three Fridays of the month are a holiday, giving you three long weekends in one month.

In the month of July, Muharram falls on a Friday, therefore making way for a long three-day weekend.

With Independence day falling on a Tuesday, taking an off on the previous day, Monday will give clear four days, for a quick vacation in August.

Christmas 2023 falls on Monday, therefore a long weekend of three days.

