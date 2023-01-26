On 26 January 2023, India celebrates its 74th Republic Day with pride and patriotism. Every citizen of the country today is filled with gratitude towards his/her country. As today is a national holiday, it also calls for some entertainment. What better way than watching a patriotic movie with family gathered around? This Republic Day watch these Telugu movies that are sure to invoke the patriot within you.

Here is a list of Telugu movies that will invoke the patriot within you this Republic Day.

#1 Khadgam

The 2002 movie directed by Krishna Vamsi stands as a crowd favourite when it comes to patriotic movies. Starring Ravi Teja, Srikanth Meka, Prakash Raj, Sonali Bendre and others in the lead roles, the plot of the movie follows an aspiring actor, a rickshaw driver and a police officer who have all been affected by terrorism. Circumstances bring them together and they decide to foil the plan of a dreaded terrorist.

OTT Platform: VOOT

#2 Jai

Directed by Teja, Jai is a 2004 Telugu movie that is sure to invoke the patriot within you. The plot of the movie follows Jai, a real patriot who plays boxing match with a Pakistani player and loses. Jai who is humiliated by the Pakistani player comes back stronger and wins the game. The cast of the movie includes Navdeep, Santhoshi, Ayesha Jhulka and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: MxPlayer

#3 Subash Chandra Bose

Directed by Kovelampudi Raghavendra Rao, this patriotic Telugu movie stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Shriya Saran, Genelia D’Souza, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles. The story is set in the pre-independence era just before the British left India. The plot follows how Ashok who works at a TV channel is reminded of his bygone era and his connection to the present politician Venkat Ratnam. He devises a plan to bring him to justice.

OTT Platform: YouTube

#4 The Ghazi Attack

Released in 2017, this Telugu war thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and others in prominent roles, the movie replicates the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the Indian Naval Submarine S21 intercepted a Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi. S21 was successful in preventing its mission of destroying INS Vikrant.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Gaganam

Directed by Radha Mohan, the cast of this Telugu movie includes Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prakash Raj, Sana Khan, and others in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a plane which is hijacked by terrorists from Chennai. The terrorists make the pilots forcibly land the plane in Tirupati and make their demands to the Government of India. NSG commando Ravi is entrusted with the rescue operations.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#6 Major

A recent Telugu movie that made a pan-India success, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The cast of the movie includes Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and others in lead roles. The movie is biographical and based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attack.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.