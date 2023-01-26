Among the 106 Padma Shri awards announced by the Central Government on Wednesday, seven from Andhra Pradesh have been selected. Amongst them stands RRR Music Director MM Keeravani.

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award presented in India under various categories. Along with MM Keeravani, Dr Chandrasekhar Sankurathri, Abbareddy Nageswara Rao, Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara, CV Raju, Kota Satchidananda Sastry, and Prakash Chandra Sood have been selected for the Padma Shri from Andhra Pradesh.

MM Keeravani has been selected for the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian Cinema through the song Naatu Naatu. Dr Sankurathri for his contribution to the field of social work, Nageswara Rao and Krishnarajanagara for their contribution to the field of science and engineering, Raju and Sastry for their contributions to the field of arts, and Sood in the field of literature and education.

Andhra Pradesh Governor, Biswabhusan Harichandan on the occasion of Republic Day extended his congratulations to all the winners of the Padma Shri awards hailing from the state.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate the Padma Awardees and said that India cherishes their contributions and their efforts to enhance the growth trajectory of the country.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

