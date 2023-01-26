All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast, said John Gunther and we cannot disagree. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day and it helps us to get things done in the mornings. Looking for something better than a plate of breakfast? Then breakfast buffets are the way to go, which let us enjoy a variety of delicacies for affordable prices, making them an ideal way to start the day. Check out these places that offer the best breakfast buffets in Vizag, for a good start to the day.

Here is a list of the best breakfast buffets in Vizag.

Tiffin Bandi Unlimited Tiffins- Isukathota

Tiffin Bandi Unlimited Tiffins is a unique breakfast stall in Vizag. The restaurant serves authentic South Indian breakfast, that is prepared on live counters. The best part about this restaurant is one can get unlimited breakfast at affordable prices. The open space dining area gives the restaurant a peaceful ambience. Apart from the delicious breakfast, their Foam Coffee is a must-try.

Timings: 6:30 am to 11 am

The Eatery- Waltair Uplands

The Eatery is a restaurant located in Four Points by Sheraton, Vizag. The multi-cuisine restaurant serves one of the best breakfast buffets in town. From freshly baked goodies to local South Indian breakfast, the restaurant offers a variety of delicacies to enjoy. The modern interior and the tranquil ambience of the restaurant add up to the dining experience. Their Fresh Cut Fruit Platter is a must-try. They are also open for lunch and dinner.

Timings: 6:30 am to 11 pm

Vista @ The Park- RK Beach Road

Vista is a part of The Park Hotel, Vizag. The restaurant specializes in American, North Indian, Thai, and Continental cuisines. It is located overlooking the beach and the interior of the restaurant is embellished with a wooden ceiling. The restaurant lets one enjoy its wide buffet of multiple cuisines in an aesthetic ambience. Their Paratha is a must-try. Gosht Safed Biryani and Tali Murgh Ke Biryani are must-try during lunch and dinner.

Timings: 6 am to 11:30 pm

The Daspalla Executive Court- Ram Nagar

The Daspalla Executive Court is located opposite Seven Hills Hospital in the ever-bustling Ram Nagar. They specialize in Indian, as well as international cuisines. The restaurant is the go-to option among locals for enjoying a Sunday morning buffet breakfast. Onion Pakora, Assorted Bajji, Rava Onion Dosa, and Idli Sambar are among their must-try breakfast items. For a healthy dessert try out their Fruit Salad. The restaurant has a cool ambience, making it a good choice to enjoy breakfast. The hotel also accommodates rooms for tourists to stay in.

Timings: 10 am to 11 pm

Have a good day with the best breakfast buffets in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more food recommendations.