With two electrifying FIFA World Cup matches lined up, this weekend looks loaded with entertainment and drama. Adding fuel to this, the OTTs are also gearing up to enthral us with several movies and web series releasing today. From much-awaited blockbuster movies to binge-worthy web series, the content looks action-packed.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTTs.

Govinda Naam Mera

Govinda Naam Mera is an upcoming Hindi comedy thriller written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Govinda is a quirky dance instructor leading a typical married life until he finds out about his wife’s affair with a goofy guy. In a strange agreement, the couple decides to have their separate love lives while living under the same roof. The protagonist’s life turns mysterious when he shoots his wife in a fit of rage or at least is believed to be the culprit. How Govinda and his girlfriend take a rollercoaster ride after this forms the crux of the plot. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Padnekar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Code Name: Tiranga

Starring Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, and Sharad Kelkar in principal roles, Code Name: Tiranga is a high-octane Hindi spy action thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The plot follows a fearless RAW agent who is on a perilous mission for her country. As she faces her toughest challenge, she realises that sacrifice is the only way left for the mission’s success. Will she survive?

OTT platform: Netflix

Ariyippu

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Ariyippu is a Malayalam drama starring Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, and others in key roles. Set in the pandemic-stricken Noida, this film revolves around a struggling couple aiming to move out of the country to lead a better life. When a sensitive and manipulated video clip featuring the goes viral among their co-workers, their lives take a harsh turn, causing an imbalance in their marital life.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ananta- The Eternal

Shubho, an out-of-work young man surviving on an ancestral property, and Mishtu, a schoolteacher, are two emotionally scarred individuals trying to fight off their past. As Mishtu walks past Shubho’s residence every day, they both exchange looks but never talk. What is the unexplained connection between them? Ananta- The Eternal is a Bengali drama directed by Abhinandan Dutta and stars Anindya Pulak Banerjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Sohini Sarkar in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

The other movies releasing today on OTTs are-

Valliddari Madhya- Telugu romantic drama- Aha

Kalaga Thalaivan- Tamil action thriller- Netflix

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari- English docufilm- Netflix

Private Lesson- Turkish- Netflix

BARDO- Mexican- Netflix

Here are the web series releasing today on OTTs.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore

The fourth part of the Indian Predator franchise, Beast of Bangalore, takes us into detail about the horrendous crimes against women by a serial killer. This true-crime docuseries encapsulated how a man’s evil intentions sent shivers across Karnataka, putting the police forces in the most challenging situations. It reveals disturbing facts about the killer and his vicious deeds.

OTT platform: Netflix

Half Pants Full Pants

Based on a book of the same name by Anand Suspi, Half Pants Full Pants is an upcoming light-hearted comedy-drama directed by VK Prakash. Set in a rural South Indian town, the plot follows a 7-year-old ambitious and adventurous boy. He, along with his friend, goes on mischievous adventures that will make the viewers nostalgic about their childhood days. The series stars Ashwanth Ashok Kumar and Kartik Vijayan in the lead roles, with Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Far From Home

Starring Funke Akindeke-Bello, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and others in principal roles, Far From Home is an upcoming emotional drama created by Chinaza Onuzo and Dami Elebe. A financially struggling teen finds himself in the world of luxury after a prestigious scholarship sends him to an exclusive school. How he adjusts to an environment alien to him forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

