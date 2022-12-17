Two trains have been cancelled, and two more have been partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from 18 to 20 December 2022 for the execution of works, as per a statement released by the South-Central Railway (SCR).

In order to execute pending works of LHS works Samalkot and Pithapuram stations, the following two trains have been cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. Train no. 17267 from Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam and Train no. 17268 from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada Port have been cancelled for operations on 18 and 19 December 2022.

Services of Train no. 17239 from Guntur to Visakhapatnam has been partially cancelled between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam on 18 and 19 December. Additionally, services of Train no. 17240 from Visakhapatnam to Guntur has been partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Samalkot from 18 to 20 December 2022.

