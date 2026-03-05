Residents in Vizag Celebrate Holi with Joy!

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in Vizag on Wednesday, March 4, where residents of the city participated in the festivities.

As every year, the RK Beach road stretch was filled with people celebrating the festival with their families, friends, and loved ones from morning. Private hotels have taken to organising Goa-style parties, with music playing in the background, and impeccable views overlooking the beach and sea. Most schools have declared holidays on both March 3 and 4.

Families have spent time splashing colours, clicking pictures, and taking group photos despite the warm weather.

Celebration hotspots in the city, including the Submarine Museum, RK Beach, the YMCA area, and the coconut trees arena, saw a large turnout. The children were seen playing along the shores of the beaches. The resident welfare bodies have organised Holi parties for communities to come together and celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, the Vizag city police have stationed special teams at major intersections to prevent any unruly behaviours, such as speeding, drunk driving, and other incidents, during the Holi celebrations.

