The Neighbor

The Neighbor is a Spanish superhero comedy series created by Miguel Esteban and Raúl Navarro and adapted from the comic “El Vecino” by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez. It features Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Adrián Pino, and Catalina Sopelana. The series follows the journey of an ordinary man who accidentally acquires superpowers and, with the assistance of his neighbour, learns to use them to battle villains while keeping his abilities a secret, even from his ex-girlfriend.

Arrow

The American superhero television series Arrow tells the story of Oliver Queen, a wealthy and reckless playboy who goes missing and is presumed dead after a yachting accident. He returns five years later as a transformed man, dedicated to cleaning up his city by taking on the role of a hooded vigilante armed with a bow. The series is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, a crime-fighting hero created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp.

Lucifer

Lucifer is an American urban fantasy TV series based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar. The show follows Lucifer, who abandons Hell to run a nightclub in Los Angeles and becomes a consultant to the LAPD, resulting in significant life changes. The series is directed by Tom Kapinos and features Tom Ellis as Lucifer. This series includes a supporting cast with Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia.

Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama series, adapted from the comic character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, and created by Simon Barry. It revolves around a young woman who awakens in a morgue with unexplained powers and becomes embroiled in a conflict of good versus evil. The show features Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, and a talented ensemble cast.

Ragnarok

Ragnarok is a Norwegian fantasy series reimagining Norse mythology. It’s set in the town of Edda, dealing with climate change and pollution from the Jutul family’s factories, which are supernatural Jötnar. The story follows Magne, a teenager who discovers he’s the reincarnation of Thor, the god of thunder, and he fights to save the town. The series is directed by Mogens Hagedorn, Jannik Johansen, and Mads Kamp Thulstrup, featuring a cast with David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, and Theresa Frostad.

Titans

Titans is an American superhero TV series based on DC Comics’ Teen Titans. It showcases a group of young heroes uniting to combat evil. The Titans team includes Dick Grayson, Kory Anders, Rachel Roth, Gar Logan, Jason Todd, Donna Troy, Hank Hall, Dawn Granger, Rose Wilson, Conner Kent, and Tim Drake. The show was created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti.

