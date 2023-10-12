The brand-new OTT content brings a wave of excitement for viewers as seven engaging web series releasing this week of October. Packed with thrilling plots, charismatic characters, and talented casts, these shows promise a week brimming with entertainment. From mystery and comedy to coming-of-age tales, this diverse lineup ensures there’s something for every discerning audience member. Let’s delve into the synopsis of these eagerly awaited series and get ready for a binge-worthy week.

Here are the web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

4Ever

4 Ever, directed by Nuno Eduardo Gomes, stars Christopher Vélez, Zabdiel De Jesús, Richard Camacho, and others. The story follows young musicians Ian, Andy, Dario, and Ciro, brought together by fate in a restaurant. When a borrowed valuable guitar vanishes, they unite to retrieve and return it, embarking on a journey to transform into a burgeoning boy band in Miami, despite their initial unfamiliarity.

Release Date: 11 October 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Half Love Half Arranged

In Half Love Half Arranged, starring Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo, the plot centres around Riya Tanwar, a successful, modern gynaecologist with a well-planned life. Unexpected circumstances lead her into the realm of modern matchmaking in her quest for Mr. Perfect. The show follows Riya’s journey through comical arranged marriage setups, quirky dates, and a twist in her once-predictable path as she reevaluates her aspirations.

Release Date: 12 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mathagam: Part 2

In Mathagam: Part 2, directed by Prasath Murugesan and featuring Atharvaa Murali, Nikhila Vimal, and more, a presumed-dead gangster reemerges with a complex agenda, posing a serious threat to the city. IPS officer Ashwath is faced with the challenge of outwitting this resurfaced menace, forcing him to stay ahead in a high-stakes game to safeguard the city.

Release Date: 12 October 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher is a gripping series featuring Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, and more. Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s literary works, it unravels a twisted tale of a crumbling family dynasty, plagued by enigmatic and fatal deaths among its heirs, delving into the macabre and mysterious.

Release Date: 12 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Goosebumps

In Goosebumps, an amalgamation of action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy, a quintet of high school students, portrayed by Justin Long, Isa Briones, and others, embarks on an eerie adventure. Their quest involves delving into the enigmatic demise of Harold Biddle, a teen who passed away tragically three decades ago, all while uncovering unsettling family secrets that have remained hidden for years.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shantit Kranti – Season 2

Shantit Kranti, directed by Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye, features Chetan Dange, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Abhay Mahajan, and more. This season unfolds a comedic coming-of-age tale, focusing on three young men in their late 20s. Opting for a Goa escapade to navigate their existential dilemmas, they comically find themselves in a meditation retreat in Lonavala, triggering unexpected introspection and humour.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi, a crime thriller directed by Milan Luthria, follows Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), an associate of Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak), Delhi’s prominent illegal arms dealer. Arjun faces daunting trials in a cutthroat power battle, presenting a riveting narrative with a stellar cast including Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, and more.

Release Date: 13 October 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of October on OTT you are waiting to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.