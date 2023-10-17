As the culinary landscape in Vizag evolves to meet the growing demands of foodies and locals, a wave of fresh restaurants and cafes has surged onto the scene, promising to delight the palates of Vizagites. These newcomers in the culinary world are a call to all food bloggers, offering something distinctive and exciting. Come along as we explore the city’s latest gastronomic additions, where those passionate about food can relish the most innovative and freshly crafted dishes.

Whether you’re seeking a cosy cafe for a casual gathering or an upscale restaurant for a special occasion, the new restaurants and cafes in Vizag have something for every palate.

Sweet India- Gajuwaka

Sweet India is immensely loved by Vizag folk for countless reasons, and their syrup-dipped jalebis are on the top. The famous eatery serves mouth-watering north Indian street food. Samosa, Vada Pav, Dhokla, Onion Kachori, and Chaat from their menu simply cannot be missed. And now it has just launched its new outlet in Gajuwaka, making it even more convenient for all the North Indian cuisine enthusiasts in and around Gajuwaka.

24×7 Coach Restaurant- Railway Station

The recently inaugurated coach restaurant at Visakhapatnam Railway Station marks the fourth of its kind in the state, following successful establishments in Guntur, Vijayawada, and Vizianagaram. This distinctive coach restaurant offers a round-the-clock dining experience for travellers and visitors at the station. With a welcoming dining area and a Mandi-style sit-out, it provides a unique and convenient option for people to relish their meals and enjoy their time at the station, 24 hours a day.

Brew N Bubble- Gajuwaka

Brew N Bubble is a unique café in Vizag that combines the pleasures of coffee and snacks with the convenience of car washing. At this café, you can relax, and enjoy a variety of coffee, snacks, milkshakes, and mocktails while your car is being cleaned. They offer a wide range of hot beverages and delicious desserts, ensuring that your waiting time during the car wash is both enjoyable and satisfying.

Scuzo Dessert Café- Dwarka Nagar

Vizag now boasts its very own unique popsicle store, Scuzo Dessert Cafe, where popsicles are tailored to your preferences. Here, you can not only savour these customized popsicles but also observe their creation process, all while enjoying a high standard of hygiene and customer care. Scuzo’s popsicles are renowned for their authentic fruit flavours, making them a must-try, with the mixed fruit and strawberry popsicles being highly recommended during your visit.

Masala Andhra- Daspalla Hills

If you’re in search of a spicy Andhra-style ethnic restaurant, your quest ends at Masala Andhra. Here, you can relish a delectable range of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, all prepared to perfection with that signature Andhra spiciness. What sets this eatery apart is the added entertainment while you await your orders – you can enjoy some Telugu punch dialogues and memes that adorn the restaurant, making your dining experience not only flavorful but also fun.

