The Indian Railways has announced special train services to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Holi festival season in 2024. These special train services will run to and from the stations – Santragachchi, Mahabubnagar, and Secunderabad. Here are the details for Visakhapatnam passengers:

Train No 08845/08846 Santragachchi-Mahabubnagar-Santragachchi Special

The Train No 08845 Santragachchi-Mahabubnagar Special will depart from Santragachchi at 12:50 pm on 25 March, 2024. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 1:40 pm the next day and depart at 2:00 pm, finally reaching Mahabubnagar at 6:00 pm.

In the return direction, the Train No 08846 Mahabubnagar-Santragachchi Special will depart from Mahabubnagar at 8:20 pm on 26 March. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 11:00 am the next day and depart at 11:20 am, finally reaching Santragachchi at 12:15 pm at midnight.

The train’s composition includes 2 coaches of 2nd AC, 8 coaches of 3rd Economy, 4 coaches of Sleeper Class, 4 coaches of General Second Class, 1 coach of Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches, and 1 Generator Motor Car.

The train will make stops at the following stations: Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Kacheguda, Malakajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur.

These stops are applicable for both directions between Mahabubnagar and Santragachchi.

Train No 07645 Secunderabad-Santragachchi-Secunderabad Holi Special

The Train No 07645 Secunderabad-Santragachchi Holi Special will depart from Secunderabad at 9:05 pm on 23 March (today). Reaching Duvvada at 9:35 am the next day, it will depart at 9:40 am, finally reaching Santragachchi at 12:15 pm (midnight).

In the return direction, the Train No 07646 Santragachchi-Secunderabad Holi Special will depart from Santragachchi at 5:45 pm on 25 March. It will reach Duvvada at 7:35 pm the same day, departing at 7:40 pm, and finally reach Secunderabad at 8:10 am the next day.

Composition: 1 coach of 2nd AC, 1 coach of 3rd AC, 20 coaches of Sleeper Class, and 2 coaches of Second class cum luggage/ Disabled.

The train will make stops at the following stations: Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepaalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhamapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur.

These stops are applicable for both directions between Secunderabad and Santragachchi.

Passengers are advised to note these special Holi 2024 train services, and plan their travel accordingly. For any further queries or assistance, passengers can reach out to the Indian Railways customer service.

