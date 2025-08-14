Entertainment is at the tip of your fingers with the weekly OTT releases. No matter what genre you like, there is always a new release slated for the week on the platforms. This week brings a diverse selection of international OTT releases. Butterfly explores the challenges faced by a father and daughter as their bond is put to the test. Night Always Comes tells the poignant story of a young woman who seeks funds to prevent her family from being evicted. While these sound interesting, some Indian OTT releases releasing this week are packed with entertainment! Here are some Indian web series and movies releasing on OTT this week that deserve your attention!

Telugu:

Constable Kanakam

Set in late 1990’s, Kanakam arrives in a rural village in Andhra Pradesh. A mysterious case of missing girls plagues the village where the girls are last seen near Adavigutta forest. As Kanakam tries to investigate, there are many obstacles in the way. Can she crack this case or break under the pressure?

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Streaming from: August 14th

Hindi:

Court Kacheri

Param reluctantly wears his father’s lawyer robes and begins attending the District Court to learn the ropes. As much as he despises practicing law, he can’t help but notice the cracks in them. This web series explores the complex relationship between a father and son, while adding humor and emotional monologues.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming now

Sena: Guardians of the Nation

Karthik Sharma leaves his well-paying job in California to join the Indian Army. While his father does not approve of his choice, Karthik becomes a Captain and faces a dangerous situation where he gets captured in Kashmir.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Streaming now

Saare Jahan Se Acha

This espionage thriller series surrounds an Indian spy where he needs to defeat his counterpart in the enemy land, sabotage their vicious nuclear plans, and journey back home on a safe passage.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming now

Tehran

Leading a high-stakes operation against perpetuators of a crime, RK loses support from the government. He becomes a one-man army where he overcomes all boundaries and limits to give it his all.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 14th

Andhera Season 1

A brave cop and a haunted medical student joins hands as they discover the dark shadows in Mumbai is pulsating with some mysterious and sinister force.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 15th

Malayalam:

Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal

This black comedy Malayalam-language movie surrounds the funeral of an old woman and the people who attend her wake and plot for their own selfishness.

OTT Platform: Manorama MAX

Streaming from: August 14th

Janaki V vs State of Kerala

Janaki Vidhyadharan struggles to defend her innocence in a sexual assault case when the law stacks harsh accusations on her. Tables turn when a sharp and composed lawyer steps in to defend her against the state.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 15th

Entertainment will have no setbacks this week, with this list of Indian web series and movies releasing on OTT! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and enjoy these titles!

