Joy Jemima, the woman who was arrested and released on bail in a honey trap case, was taken into custody again following a complaint lodged at the MVP Colony police station in Vizag.

Facing charges of extracting money from the rich using a honey trap, the woman, Joy Jemima, was earlier arrested in December last year by the Vizag police. Along with her, several others were taken into custody.

Even as the investigation is on in the case, the woman and other persons got bail.

Joy Jemima was arrested by the MVP Colony police on 14 August after her release the previous day in Vizag.

The arrest was made following a complaint made by an individual from West Bengal. In the complaint, the person alleged that he was trapped and cheated by the woman.

