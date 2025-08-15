In the latest news, a Sub-Inspector of the Anakapalle police station, Vizag, has been arrested on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to reports, the SI, D Eswara Rao, was caught by the ACP sleuths at his residence in Anakapalle on 14 August while he was accepting the bribe amount from a shop owner.

The shop owner, Appa Rao, rented his building to four persons of West Bengal. The four allegedly made a hole to the building in a bid to commit a theft in the neighbouring jewellery store. However, they failed in their attempt. With the CCTV footage visuals coming out, they fled the town.

The SI called the shop owner to the police station and reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 to let him off the case.

When the shop owner approached the ACB sleuths, the latter laid a trap and caught the SI at his residence.

