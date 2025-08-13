On 12 August 2025, a group of 31 tourists was rescued after getting stranded at Sariya Waterfalls, a popular attraction in Deverapalli, near Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred when heavy rains upstream caused the waterfall’s flow to intensify, making it dangerous to cross back.

According to police reports, several visitors from Visakhapatnam, Gajuwaka, and Anakapalle had arrived earlier in the day to enjoy the scenic spot. In the afternoon, they crossed the stream to view the waterfall from the opposite side. While some returned immediately, the remaining 31 tourists attempted to cross back at around 3:30 pm. At that moment, floodwaters from Geddavalasa Gedda—near Bakur in Hukumpet mandal—rushed down due to heavy rainfall, overflowing the stream and cutting off their return route.

Upon receiving information, Alluri District SP Amit Bardhar and Anakapalle SP Tuhinsinha directed a rescue operation. Devarapalle SI Satyanarayana, Cheedikada SI Satish, Ananthagiri SI Srinivasa Rao, and local volunteers quickly reached the site. Using ropes, they safely brought all 31 individuals back across the stream.

The efforts brought relief to the stranded tourists at Sariya Waterfalls as they were successfully rescued. Volunteers Mahesh, Raju, Ramu, and TDP leader Suresh also played a key role in ensuring everyone returned unharmed.

Meanwhile, Sariya Waterfalls have become notoriously infamous for being dangerous, having caused 40 reported drowning incidents in the last decade. The police had previously appointed local volunteers to guide and caution visiting tourists.

