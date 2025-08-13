The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Jitin Prasada has announced that 99 One District One Product (ODOP) items from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh will be showcased at the upcoming PM Ekta Mall in Vizag. The initiative, part of a nationwide mission to promote district-specific products, aims to provide a dedicated platform for artisans, entrepreneurs, and local industries to gain wider market access both in India and abroad.

The PM Ekta Mall is being developed on a five-acre site in Visakhapatnam with an estimated investment of Rs 172 crore. Construction is already in progress and the facility is expected to be completed by May 2026.

Among the products to be featured are Andhra Pradesh’s renowned Etikoppaka wooden toys and Dharmavaram silk sarees, along with a diverse range of handicrafts, textiles, agricultural produce, marine products, and manufacturing goods. In total, the state’s ODOP portfolio comprises seven agricultural products, five in food processing, twenty-nine in handicrafts, thirty-two in handlooms and textiles, six in manufacturing, three in marine, and three in other categories.

Several of these ODOP products are already available online through platforms such as Lepakshi and APCO (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society), giving them a head start in building consumer recognition. While the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has approved the project, it will not provide direct financial assistance for marketing activities, placing the responsibility for promotional efforts on the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Once completed, the PM Ekta Mall in Vizag is expected to become a flagship destination celebrating Andhra Pradesh’s artisanal and industrial heritage. By integrating offline retail with digital commerce, the initiative will be a big boost for the artisan and entrepreneurs.

Also read: India’s longest Glass Bridge in Kailasagiri to be open soon, says VMRDA Chairman

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.