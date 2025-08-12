The much-awaited glass bridge at Kailasagiri, one of Visakhapatnam’s most visited tourist spots, is set to open to the public soon, announced Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman M V Pranav Gopal and Commissioner K S Viswanathan, IAS.

On the morning of 11 August 2025, the officials inspected the construction site and reviewed progress, directing that the pace of work be accelerated. Once complete, the structure will hold the distinction of being the longest glass bridge in Asia.

The bridge, designed as a skywalk without any supporting structure beneath, will be located near the Titanic Viewpoint and will span 50 metres and will be India’s longest glass bridge. It will offer an uninterrupted panoramic view of the city and the coastline, accommodating 10–20 visitors at a time. It is part of a larger VMRDA plan to develop three adventure attractions near Kailasagiri, with the glass bridge being the flagship feature. The project is being developed at an estimated investment of Rs 6 crore, under the Private-Public Partnership model.

During their visit, the officials also reviewed the upcoming Trishul Project on the hilltop. Plans include installing a 32-foot trishul and a 15-foot damuru at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

These additions will join Kailasagiri’s existing tourist draws, including sky cycling, ziplining, toy train rides, and the ropeway.

VMRDA is also moving ahead with other upgrades in the area. Tenders have been floated to replace the existing ropeway with a 1.5 km line connecting Tenneti Park to Telugu Samskruthika Niketan and to introduce a Luge Gravity Ride. Another request for proposals invites the development of Eco Heights Cottages, a 360-degree revolving fine-dining restaurant, and a Bay View Café under a public-private partnership model.

