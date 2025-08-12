The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has launched the Eat Right campaign to protect the health of the residents and to safeguard the environment. The GVMC Commissioner, Ketan Garg, stated on 11 August 2025, that 16 SHE teams, or Sanitation and Health Enforcement teams, have been formed to make sure that the Eat Right campaign is running smoothly in Visakhapatnam.

The Commissioner also expressed that there are several food establishments like restaurants, hotels, bakeries, and street food outlets that are not following food hygiene, sanitation, and maintaining food quality which is making the public ill. Also, the use of harmful chemicals and colours in food items increases the chance of cancer, heart, and kidney diseases. The civic chief stated that the SHE teams are dispersed to make sure that these places are under surveillance.

The SHE teams consist of an assistant medical officer, a sanitation supervisor, a food inspector, a secretariat sanitary secretary, and a woman police officer from the secretariat. The teams will conduct detail inspections in atleast two to three food-selling outlets every day, where the ingredients used and the quality of food will be examined. Additionally, the hygiene of the kitchen where the food is prepared will also be checked for violations. These are the precautions that the SHE teams will look into to make sure that the Eat Right campaign is succeeding in Vizag.

Along with the food aspect, the SHE teams will also ensure that the ban of single-use plastic is being practiced in Visakhapatnam. The Commissioner expressed that the teams will focus on enforcing the necessary awareness regarding the food quality, maintenance, and hygiene among the people in-charge. Fines will be imposed on the businesses which repeat violations. As of now, there are two teams per zone, which will be increased to four teams per zone, totaling 32 teams.

The Commissioner has called for the joint cooperation and understanding of the food businesses to comply with the mission of making Visakhapatnam a clean, healthy, and plastic-free city.

