The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has recently floated tenders to bring about several new developments in Kailasagiri. One of the changes proposed includes replacing the existing ropeway line in Kailasagiri with a new 1.5 km facility going from Tenneti Park to Telugu Samskruthika Niketam.

A second part of the tender proposes the establishment of a Luge Gravity ride. A Luge Gravity Ride is an activity where one rides down a built track in a gravity-powered kart whilst controlling the speed by the handlebars. As adventure activities like Zip Line and Sky Cycling have already taken off in Kailasagiri, this new development is expected to add to the list of thrilling things to do at the tourist destination.

VMRDA has invited tenders to develop both the new ropeway and the luge gravity ride at Kailasagiri on a Public Private Partnership basis. The deadline is 5 August 2025.

The second RFP issued by VMRDA is for the development of Eco Heights Cottages, 360 Degree Revolving Fine Dine Restaurant and Bay View Cafe at Kailasagiri on a Public Private Partnership basis. Partially constructed facilities already exist, which will be developed further.

The development of nature cottages, revolving restaurant and a beach view cafe were initially proposed in 2023. According to the previous tender, the concept included 20 botique nature cottages, a 100 pax fine dining restaurant, and a 60 pax beach view cafe.

There are several developments planned for Kailasagiri to transform it to a state-of-the-art tourist hub. For instance, last month, reports said that the VMRDA Master Plan (which is being revamped) includes an elevated staircase along the hill. A 32-foot Trishul and a 15-foot Damuru worth Rs 1.5 crores were also proposed to be installed on top of Kailasagiri. Meanwhile, India’s longest glass skywalk bridge, spanning 50 metres is currently under construction near the Titanic Viewpoint.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.