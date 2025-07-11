The much-awaited AAA Cinemas is expanding to Visakhapatnam. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new multiplex took place on 10 July 2025. The upcoming project will be located in the soon-to-be-launched Inorbit Mall, which is poised to become a major commercial hub in the city.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several notable figures including Allu Aravind, Asian Cinemas’ Suniel Narang and Bharat Narang, Film Chamber President Bharat Chowdary, and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Icon Star Allu Arjun, who teamed up with Asian Cinemas for this multiplex venture, made his debut into the exhibition space with AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. Following the success of the Hyderabad location – which has quickly become a student-favourite hotspot drawing large crowds – the Vizag project marks the next step in the brand’s expansion.

Asian Cinemas’ Suniel Narang confirmed that this second collaboration is moving forward in Vizag, with completion expected in 2026.

The host location, Inorbit Mall, is expected to redefine the shopping and entertainment landscape of South India. With a commercial space spread over 6 lakh sq ft, the mall will be one of the largest of its kind in the region. It is being developed with a strong emphasis on green building practices, including sustainable architecture and tree pavilion-inspired design elements. The open rooftop space further sets AAA Cinemas apart as a unique addition to Visakhapatnam.

