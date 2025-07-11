A group of students of the Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada have alleged that they were subjected to harassment and ragging by a house surgeon.

In a complaint to the hospital authorities, the medical students alleged that the house surgeon entered their hostel room in an inebriated condition and harassed them for over four hours.

Based on the complaint made by the students on July 9, the authorities made a preliminary inquiry and submitted a report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Taking a serious view it, the Chief Minister directed them to take stern action against those responsible. The authorities identified four persons, including the house surgeon, who allegedly indulged in the activity.

A special committee was constituted to probe into the harassment allegations by the students of Rangaraya Medical College. A case was also registered in One Town police station.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.