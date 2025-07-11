Visakhapatnam Railway Station has become the first in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone to launch a ‘sleeping pod’ or capsule hotel facility. The initiative, inaugurated on 10 July 2025, aims to provide comfortable and affordable short-stay accommodations for transit passengers, solo female travellers, and tourists.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra stated that the facility was introduced in response to growing demand for resting spaces at the station. Visakhapatnam serves a diverse group of passengers visiting the city for medical treatment, tourism, education, and employment. The sleeping pods offer a convenient solution for those with layovers or delayed trains.

Implemented as a pilot project, the capsule hotel model draws inspiration from similar setups in metro cities. The contract for operating the facility was awarded to Sri Mahalakshmi Agency through an e-auction for five years. The sleeping pod zone is situated near Gate No 3 on Platform No 1, adjacent to the main station entrance.

The facility includes 73 single beds, 15 double beds, and 18 beds reserved exclusively for women, housed in a separate hall with dedicated washrooms and a dressing room. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour hot water supply, an in-house snack bar, and a travel assistance desk.

The tariff for a single bed is Rs 200 for up to three hours and Rs 400 for stays extending up to 24 hours. A double bed is available at Rs 300 for three hours and Rs 600 for a full-day stay. While priority will be given to bona fide railway passengers, other travellers can also avail of the service, depending on availability. CCTVs and regular security will be present at the sleeping pod in the Visakhapatnam railway station to ensure safety for the Passengers.

DRM Bohra also addressed ongoing efforts to modernise the station. He confirmed that a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station and that work has already commenced.

A 72-metre-long air concourse is being developed with commercial shops and will be integrated with the upcoming Metro Rail project. Once completed, the concourse will provide direct access between the railway and metro stations, allowing passengers to switch between the two systems without exiting the station premises.

The sleeping pod initiative and station redevelopment mark a significant step in transforming Visakhapatnam railway station into a modern, passenger-friendly transport hub.

