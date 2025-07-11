Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has called for societal support for the government-supported education reforms. Sribharat, who attended the Mega Parent-Teacher meetings held in several schools in Visakhapatnam on July 10, said: “Parents should play an active role in moulding their children into bright students.”

Interacting with parents, the Visakhapatnam MP called for collective responsibility to keep students away from drug abuse and other such harmful practices and supporting education reforms.

Claiming transparency in the teacher transfers setting aside all political affiliations, the MP hoped the government’s efforts would yield positive results in the field of education.

Programmes like the mega parent-teacher meeting would help further strengthen the education system, the MP opined.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic participation of students and parents marked the mega parent teacher meetings in the schools all over the district. The Visakhapatnam MP urged parents to be collective in terms of supporting the government backed education reforms.

