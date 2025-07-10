South Korean film and series are evolving each year, delivering masterpieces of entertainment. Starting from the global sensation of Train to Busan, one of the most underrated genre in film, zombie, has seen the rise of several projects. Some of these include another recent sensation, All of Us Are Dead, a Netflix original series which has gained critical acclaim and has fans waiting for a second season! While these are popular and well known, there are other zombie films and shows which deserve attention. So, here are the top 8 Korean zombie movies and series to stream now!

1. Happiness

A deadly virus starts leaving more casualties with no cure in sight. Sae-bom moves into the apartment with her husband, Jung Yi-hyun and begins leading a normal life. But the deadly virus enters the apartment complex, leaving the couple vulnerable to blood-thirsty zombies.

Can the couple survive the impending quarantine and make out of the complex alive?

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Peninsula

A sequel to Train to Busan, this movie occurs four years after, where a peninsula is quarantined to control the outbreak of the zombie virus. A couple of Chinese mobsters recruit a former solider and his team to retrieve a van full of money. The men begin their mission of retrieving the van and encounter dangerous situations.

OTT Platform: Zee5

3. Newtopia

Jae-yoon is a late military enlist who breaks up with his girlfriend, Young-joo, over growing misunderstandings. When a zombie outbreak tilts the world upside down, Young-joo sets out to reunite with Jae-yoon, even if it means facing zombies on the way. Can their love survive this apocalypse?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. #Alive

A shut-in gamer encounters a tough situation where he gets locked in his apartment during a deadly zombie outbreak. While battling loneliness and starvation, he finds another survivor in an adjacent building.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Kingdom

The king of the nation is hidden well in the palace halls and the Chief State Minister has assumed control of the kingdom. The Crown Prince is determined to get answers but he is exiled to a remote village. What waits for him in the village is a deadly plague which holds a secret of the kingdom’s history.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Wailing

Following the arrival of an outsider, the residents of a rural village experience a bizarre epidemic. Riddled with suspicion and hysteria, the villagers blame the outsider for causing these deaths. A police officer attempts to learn the truth behind these murders and encounters a complex situation when his daughter becomes infected.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Zombie Detective

After waking up from an accident, a detective finds himself transformed into a zombie. He teams up with a former investigator journalist and they work together in hopes of finding his murderer.

OTT Platform: Viki

8. Seoul Station

A girl, her boyfriend, and her father grapple through zombie-filled streets to unite with each other. This critically acclaimed animated movie is the prequel to Train to Busan, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With this list of the top 8 Korean zombie movies and series, you can pick a favourite and start binge watching! Each film and show is unique in terms of plot and character development. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks, get comfortable, and turn on these entertaining flicks!

