This year has seen the releases of some well-received movies! For those that missed catching their favourites in theatres or have been eagerly waiting for a rewatch – we come bearing good news, as the OTT drop dates of several much-anticipated new releases have been announced this week. From Superman to Saiyaara, check out the list and mark the OTT release date and streaming platform of when your favourite will start streaming:

Saiyaara

Following its record-breaking box office performance, Saiyaara is now gearing up for its OTT debut. Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma seemingly confirmed the release date, delighting fans eager to revisit this romantic drama.

Plot: Krish Kapur, a talented but hot-tempered musician searching for his big break, meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist who once faced heartbreak at the altar. When Krish stumbles upon her diary filled with song lyrics, he transforms them into hit tracks. Love blossoms, but fate intervenes, pulling them apart. Will destiny bring them back together, or are they doomed to remain star-crossed? Directed by Mohit Suri, the film boasts a stellar cast and soulful music.

Saiyaara OTT Release Date: 12 September 2025

Platform: Netflix

Superman

One of the most surprising announcements this week comes from James Gunn’s Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The director himself shared the news online:

“Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available for pre-order. Or catch it while it’s still in theatres.”

According to The Wrap, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. It is easily one of the most anticipated new OTT releases.

Plot: As Superman finds himself entangled in both domestic and international disputes, his actions spark controversy. Sensing an opportunity, tech magnate Lex Luthor moves to remove the Man of Steel for good. Will investigative journalist Lois Lane and Superman’s loyal dog Krypto save the day before it’s too late?

Superman OTT Release Date: 15 August 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s action-packed Kingdom is headed to Netflix after its theatrical release on 31 July 2025. According to OTTplay, the streaming premiere is expected on 28 August 2025, less than a month after its big-screen debut.

Plot: In this Telugu action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Deverakonda portrays a police officer who goes undercover as a spy. The film, certified U/A, endured multiple delays before finally releasing. Initially referred to as VD12, it carried the tagline: “From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.” Upon release, Kingdom received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

OTT Release Date: 28 August 2025 (expected)

Platform: Netflix

Junior

The bilingual action drama Junior, directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, is also preparing for its digital release. Featuring Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, and Genelia D’Souza, the film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada.

Plot: The story follows a young man navigating the emotional scars left by his father’s possessiveness, as he attempts to heal and find his own path.

Amazon Prime Video has secured streaming rights, with the film expected to arrive on the platform on 15 August 2025, though an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

OTT Release Date: 15 August 2025 (tentative)

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

The much-followed reality show Bigg Boss Telugu returns for its ninth season on 7 September 2025. Airing on Star Maa and streaming on JioHotstar, the show promises drama, competition, and unexpected twists.

The contestant list is yet to be officially announced, but names reportedly in consideration include Naga Durga, Sriteja, Ritu Chowdary, Parameshwar, Debjani, and Navya Swamy. The Bigg Boss house is currently under preparation at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Plot: Contestants from various backgrounds live together under constant surveillance, competing to avoid eliminations decided by public votes, all in the race for a cash prize.

OTT Release Date: 7 September 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

With these new releases set to make entry into OTT soon as announced this week, you’re sure to be treated to some interesting entertainment in the coming days. Which drop are you most excited for? Comment below and let us know!

