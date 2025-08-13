Alien: Earth has been released on JioHotstar on August 12th, and the internet has been abuzz about it. People and critics praise the show’s complex alien species, nail-biting plotline, and the nightmarish execution. The series is set in 2120 on Neverland Research Island, where a mysterious deep-space research vessel crashes, prompting a group of soldiers to deal with the crisis. If you loved Alien: Earth and are wondering where to find similar series, this article is for you. Here are the top 6 sci-fi series to stream like Alien: Earth!

1. Foundation

Based on the book series of the same name, this series revolves around a band of humans who gather together from around the galaxy as they fight against the rule of the Galactic Empire.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

2. Lost

The passengers of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 find themselves on an island after a fatal plane crash. Things start to spiral downwards when they discover that they are not alone on the island.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Halo

The Covenant is an extraterrestrial alien force that is invading Earth and threatening humanity. At these dire times, the most powerful weapon that humans can yield is hope.

This action-packed sci-fi series should be on your watchlist for the dramatic weapons and complex worldbuilding!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Stranger Things

This globally acclaimed series needs no introduction. After a young boy goes missing in the woods, his family and friends take up a search mission. But none of them are expecting a supernatural twist for the boy’s disappearance.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. The Expanse

An interstellar police officer, Josephus Miller, must find a missing woman. As he investigates, he uncovers her connection to a dangerous cult that threatens humanity.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. 3 Body Problem

Ye Wenjie, is sent back in time to make first contact with aliens during the Cold War in 1960. She makes a fateful choice that impacts the present, where a group of scientists prepare to face an extraterrestrial threat.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these top 6 sci-fi series like Alien: Earth, your outer space and alien entertainment is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

