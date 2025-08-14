Single window clearance cells of the GVMC will grant permission for the conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Vizag, in the limits of the corporation.

According to a press note issued by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the general public, residents welfare associations, NGOs, voluntary organisations, and festival organising committees should get permission from the cells for conduct of the festivities in their areas.

The single window clearance cells have been set up at the GVMC main office and zonal offices.

The Commissioner has advised the public as well as those who organise the festivities in their localities to use only clay idols of Ganesh.

Calling for celebration of the festival in an eco-friendly way, Ketan Garg has advised the public not to use the idols which are made using colours and chemicals as they would harm the environment.

While those who celebrate the occasion at home have been advised to immerse the idols in water-filled tubs, residents welfare associations are requested to immerse the idols in water tanks at the nearby parks.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival organising committees should maintain proper sanitation and cleanliness during the celebrations in Vizag, said the Commissioner in the press note.

