In recent news, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that several railway services, including Visakhapatnam-connecting ones, which were diverted or had terminal changes due to the redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station, will resume operations on their original routes starting September. This move follows the completion of key station works and aims to restore normal operations for passengers.

Visakhapatnam Trains Resuming Original Routes

From Visakhapatnam:

Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Daily Express (12805) – Resumes from September 7

Visakhapatnam-LTT Mumbai Daily Express (18519) – Resumes from September 7

To Visakhapatnam:

Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Daily Express (12806) – Resumes from September 7

LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Daily Express (18520) – Resumes from September 7

Cancellations

Railway officials have announced that the train traveling from Vizag to Kashi, Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express (18523) will be cancelled on August 27, 31, September 7, and 10, 2025.

Similarly, the returning train from Kashi to Vizag, Banaras-Visakhapatnam Express (18524) will be cancelled on August 28, September 1, 8, and 11, 2025. The suspension of this service may cause inconvenience to pilgrims and traders who frequently travel along this route.

The South Central Railway has advised passengers to stay updated on train schedules through official channels to avoid last-minute inconvenience

Also: Upcoming PM Ekta Mall in Visakhapatnam to feature 99 ODOP items, completion by May 2026

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Visakhapatnam related railway news updates.