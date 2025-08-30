The concept of entertainment has always been one of the most sought-after things in life. While our ways of entertaining ourselves have evolved through the centuries, we continue to seek amusement and leisure. This week, some amazing OTT releases are stepping up to the task of providing enjoyment. These releases include a new Korean reality TV show, YOO Got a Minute, where entertainer Yoo Byung-jae asks popular personalities about the things they’ve purchased and an enthralling documentary, Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, which tells the untold hurricane-survival stories of the people of New Orleans. Along with these, here are the 6 top new OTT movies & web series releases of the week that you can’t miss!

1. King & Conqueror

With no heir on the English throne, two allies, Harold Godwinson, Earl of Wessex and William, Duke of Normandy, become enemies, as they fight for the throne. Their fates are intertwined in this fierce battle because power isn’t given, it is taken.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming now

2. Kingdom

Following the disappearance of his brother, a cop takes up a covert mission to infiltrate a crime syndicate. Everything starts to fall apart when the cop discovers that the leader is a man from his past.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming now

3. Shodha

After managing to survive a deadly accident, Rohith reports his wife missing. The police find his wife and when they report back to him, Rohith insists that the woman is not his wife. The puzzling aspect is, everyone remembers who she is, except him.

This Kannada suspense thriller will have you by the edge of your seat, with its intriguing storyline!

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: August 29th

4. Songs of Paradise

Inspired by the music of Raj Begum, the Melody Queen of Kashmir, a young Kashmiri woman, Rumi, dreams of becoming a singer. As she digs deeper in the past, she finds a legacy of defiance and resilience.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: August 29th

5. Two Graves

Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves, is what the saying goes. After the disappearance of two girls shake a coastal town, a grandmother joins hands with a dangerous man as the duo seek vengeance against those responsible for the girls disappearance.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 29th

6. KPOPPED

A couple of Western artists reimagine their best hit songs while collaborating with K-pop idols. These music icons compete in spectacular song battle performances.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 29th

With these 6 top new OTT movies & web series releases of the week, your fix for entertainment is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming these entertaining flicks!

