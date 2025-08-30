Will you ever get a chance to meet Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli or icon star Allu Arjun? That’s uncertain. But here’s something you can do right away to feel a step closer to your favourite stars – dine at their restaurants! While Vizag doesn’t yet have a lineup of celebrity-owned eateries (apart from the recently opened The Writer’s Room at Ramanaidu Studios, owned by Abhiram Daggubati), Hyderabad, which is just a state away and a frequent destination for Vizagites, has plenty to offer. Here are some celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad you should check out on your next visit.

One8 Commune by Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli launched his famous One8 Commune in Hyderabad last May, and it quickly became one of the trendiest restaurants in Hyderabad. Located at RMZ The Loft in Knowledge City, near Hard Rock Café in HITEC City, this chic space is known for its premium vibe, great music, and an eclectic menu.

It even went viral at a point for selling sweet corn priced at Rs 525, sparking a meme fest on social media. Significantly, the restaurant’s highlight dishes include Virat’s personal favourite, the Mushroom Googly Dim Sums.

With both indoor and outdoor seating, a stylish atmosphere, and lively evenings, it’s ideal for a night out with friends or even a casual date. However, be prepared, as the wait times are long, and prices are on the higher side.

Maya Bazar Restaurant by Shashank

This cinema-themed restaurant has carved its niche with Mughlai delicacies. “Delicious Bites, Big on Taste – Light on Your Pocket,” goes its tagline. Serving Indian, Chinese, Tandoor, and Biryani dishes, it’s a popular stop for hearty meals.

The restaurant recently opened a branch in Kompally. Markedly, it even received a visit and appreciation from ace director SS Rajamouli. What sets Maya Bazar apart is its eco-friendly approach, with interiors and furniture crafted from bamboo and palm blocks.

Vivaha Bhojanambu by Sundeep Kishan

Inspired by the idea of showcasing authentic Telugu cuisine, actor Sundeep Kishan’s Vivaha Bhojanambu brings together traditional flavours from Andhra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema. The restaurant is fit for anyone craving Telugu food. Altogether, it serves everything from spicy Andhra curries to rich Rayalaseema specialities.

Good Vibes Only Café by Anand & Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Anand Deverakonda, along with friends (with support from brother Vijay Deverakonda), set up the Good Vibes Only Café in Khajaguda. As the name suggests, the café is designed to spread positivity, with greenery, cosy seating, and private corners for gatherings.

It is specifically curated with the help of experienced chefs. The menu has sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, salads and indulgent desserts. Some must-tries include the quirky Baahubali Burger, fiery chicken wings spiced with Naga chillies, and freshly brewed Coorg coffee.

Buffalo Wild Wings (B-Dubs) by Allu Arjun

Stylish star Allu Arjun brought the globally famous Buffalo Wild Wings (B-Dubs) to Hyderabad.

The outlet also served as the global launch site for B-Dubs 2.0, a reimagined version featuring plush lounge areas, traditional seating, an open bar, and massive LED screens recreating the buzz of a live stadium.

The menu includes authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings available in 21 sauces, alongside Indian-inspired creations like basil-grilled fish and paneer skewers. It’s the ultimate spot for sports lovers and foodies alike.

The Sanctuary Bar and Kitchen by Rana Daggubati

Located in Jubilee Hills, The Sanctuary is the Daggubati family’s former home, transformed into a luxury bar and dining space. With a Bali-meets-Mediterranean design, the restaurant creates the perfect setting for a relaxed meal that stretches over hours.

The Sanctuary stands out with fusion dishes such as Chettinad Duck Dosa, Sambar Rice Arancini, and Chimi Chura Pizza. Its interiors are equally captivating, with murals and artwork by Rajasthani and Pondicherry artists. It is a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Shoyu (Cloud Kitchen) by Naga Chaitanya

For fans of Pan-Asian flavours, Naga Chaitanya’s Shoyu is a must-try. The actor began it in 2022 along with Varun Tripuraneni, Akshay Quenin, and Tanveer Kwatra. Shoyu is one of Hyderabad’s premier gourmet delivery brands, focusing particularly on high-quality modern Asian cuisine.

The menu offers a wide variety, from sushi and dim sums to Thai curries and signature dishes like Xinjiang Lemon Chilli Lamb, Wild Truffle and Mushroom Dim Sum, and Bang Bang Chicken.

From the flashy ambience of One8 Commune and Mughlai dishes at Maya Bazar to traditional Telugu cuisine at Vivaha Bhojanambu and pan-Asian deliciousness at Shoyu, these celeb-owned restaurants in Hyderabad call attention. With unique decor, drool-worthy food, fine service and big names behind them, they are worth a visit.

