Naga Chaitanya, the scion of the Akkineni family, has stepped into the realm of OTT and web series in style. Despite being known for his chocolate boy image, he is no stranger to experimenting with his roles and projects like Custody is a testament to it. For his next project, Naga Chaitanya collaborated with director Vikram K Kumar for an Amazon Prime Video original web series, Dhootha.

Revealing a cryptic look, Prime Video posted on Instagram quoting, “Mystery or Message? You’ll find out soon enough. #DhoothaonPrime.” The series will feature Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai alongside Chaitanya in crucial roles. Deciphering the first look, the web series seems to fall under the mystery thriller category, with the protagonist being a cop or a detective.

This project marks the second collaboration between the actor and director, who previously worked together for Manam. Known for seamlessly infusing romantic tracks into any genre, including sci-fi and action thrillers, Vikram K Kumar is sure to cook up an exciting tale and optimally bank on the actor’s prowess.

Dhootha, the debut web series of Naga Chaitanya, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 1 December 2023 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Tharun Bhascker, Anisha Kuruvilla, and Jeevan Kumar play supporting roles in this upcoming series.

