The OTT platforms promise a cinematic treat for streaming enthusiasts, with a lineup of ten movies releasing this week of November. From thrilling action adventures to heartwarming dramas and intriguing crime mysteries, these films offer a little something for everyone. Join us as we delve into the exciting world of these new releases, each poised to captivate audiences in its unique way.

Here are the new movies releasing on OTT this week of November.

Leo

Leo is a pan-India action thriller film helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie features Vijay in the lead role, with a stellar supporting cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. The narrative follows a bakery and coffee shop owner in Kashmir who unexpectedly becomes a local buzz. Why is a drug cartel behind him? What dangerous secrets does his past hold?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date:16 November 2023

Apurva

Starring Tara Sutaria in the titular role and Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and others in supporting roles, Apurva is a Hindi thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The plot revolves around an ordinary woman in Chambal who faces challenging and life-threatening circumstances. How will she make it past the web of dangers?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 15 November 2023

Best Christmas Ever

Directed by Mary Lambert, Best Christmas Ever is an upcoming American Christmas rom-com starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs, and others. The plot follows two long-time frenemies, Jackie and Charlotte, who are reunited for holidays after a twist of fate. How the two prove to each other that their life is better than the other’s forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 November 2023

Congrats My Ex

Congrats My Ex is a Thai rom-com directed by Prueksa Amaruji and stars Rachawin Narula, Kulthep Narula, and others in crucial roles. A wedding planner, on the brink of bankruptcy, unknowingly agrees to organise her ex-boyfriend’s wedding. Things take a twist when she decides to hire another ex as a photographer, turning the wedding into a spot for reunions.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 16 November 2023

In Love and Deep Water

Directed by Yusuke Taki, In Love and Deep Water is a Japanese crime romantic mystery starring Ryo Yoshizawa, Aoi Miyazaki, Yo Yoshida, and others in key roles. Set on a cruise ship heading towards the Aegean Sea, the plot revolves around a mysterious murder onboard. Romance, terror, and mayhem unfold when a butler and a passenger team up to solve the case.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 November 2023

Believer 2

A sequel to a 2018 film, Believer 2 is a Korean crime thriller directed by BAIK and stars Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, and others. The plot follows a determined detective who continues his mission to take down Asia’s biggest drug cartel and clear some unfinished business with the boss.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2023

Chithha

The protagonist holds a special place in his heart for his niece, and the feeling is mutual. However, when she goes missing, he embarks on a desperate quest to find her, and his entire world begins to unravel. What follows is an emotionally charged thriller that poses a poignant question to the audience: To what lengths would you go for the sake of your child? Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the film casts Siddharth, Anjali Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 November 2023

Ghost

Ghost is a Kannada-language heist action thriller written and directed by MG Srinivas. The movie features Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois. The story revolves around a group of individuals who have masterminded the hijacking of a city jail. Their demand? The release of a mysterious figure known as Ghost. Failing to meet their demands could result in the mass liberation of all the incarcerated criminals, creating a high-stakes situation that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 November 2023

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others in key roles. The plot follows a team of police officers, the Kannur Squad, spearheaded by ASI George Martin. How they connect a web of clues to trace a criminal gang forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 November 2023

Sukhee

Starring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role, Sukhee is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Sonal Joshi. The plot follows a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet Kalra, sick of her tiring routine. When she visits Delhi for her high school reunion, she relives her bubbly past, experiencing her teenage days all over again.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 November 2023

