The Directorate of Film Festivals, appointed by the Government of India, announced the 69th National Film Awards this evening in Delhi. Bestowed for cinematic excellence, this coveted title is considered the highest film award in the country. Several critically acclaimed flicks, including the global blockbuster RRR, bagged awards under various categories at the 69th edition.

Allu Arjun, who bagged the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards, became the first ever Telugu actor to bag this prestigious accolade. Upon the announcement, the actor was spotted outside his residence in Hyderabad with the producers of Pushpa and other film personalities. Tollywood Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad won the Best Music Director (for songs) for Pushpa: The Rise.

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus on an award-winning spree, bagged awards under the Action Direction, Choreography, and Special Effects categories. Surprisingly, Uppena, the debut of Panja Vaishnav Tej, won the National Award for the Best Telugu Film, beating the likes of Pusha and RRR.

Apart from Allu Arjun and DSP, Kaala Bhairava (Best Male Playback Singer award for Komuram Bheemudo from RRR), Chandrbose (Best Lyrics for Konda Polam), and MM Keeravani (Best Music Director for Background Score for RRR) made it big at the 69th National Film Awards. RRR also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

