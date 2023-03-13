The blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani for RRR, has won the award for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscar Awards. The nation is filled with pride and joy as the Telugu song has taken Indian cinema and music to new heights. Renowned music director MM Keeravani and famed lyricist Chandrabose received the award for the chartbuster, which has the world dancing to its tune. MM Keeravani primarily works in the Telugu cinema industry and has composed several hit songs throughout his 36-year-long career. His career advanced as an established musician with the 1990 film Kshana Kshanam, and since then, his music has gifted the Telugu cinema industry with bangers. The musical numbers composed by the Academy Award winner have never failed to get the audiences on their feet and have constantly been creating a trend among the masses. Celebrating the Oscar award, here are some chartbuster albums by MM Keeravani.

Below is the list of chartbuster albums by Oscar-winning MM Keeravani.

Kshana Kshanam- 1990

This film was MM Keeravani’s first musical hit. Written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this 1990 sensation film features eminent actors Venkatesh, Sridevi, and Paresh Rawal. The music album included rhapsodic songs like Jaamu Raatiri, Jumbaaye, Ammayi Muddu, Andanantha Etta, and Ko Antey Koti.

Gharana Mogudu- 1992

K Raghavendra Rao’s directorial Telugu romantic film is illuminated with Keeravani’s sensational music. Famed actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagma, Vani Viswanath, Rao Gopal Rao and others feature in the movie. Songs like Bangaru Kodi Petta, Kitukulu Thelisina, Hey Pilla Hello Pilla, Kappuko Duppati, Endibe Ettaga Undhi, and Pandu Pandu Pandu are part of the musical album.

Student No. 1- 2001

This coming-of-age Telugu movie is graced with Keeravaini’s works. Directed by acclaimed S.S. Rajamouli, this film stars Jr NTR, Gajala, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rajeev Kanakala and others in the lead. Popular melodies like Koochipudi Kaina, Kaastha Ninnu, Paddanandi Premalo, Okariki Okarai, Ekkado Putti, and Yemetti Chesado are a part of the musical album.

Gangotri- 2003

Directed by the famed K Raghavendra Rao, this drama film’s music was also composed by the Oscar recipient. Allu Arjun, Aditi Agarwal, Prakash Raj, and others feature in plot-centric roles. Nuvvu Nenu, Oka Thotalo, Vallanki Pitta, Railu Bandi, Mavayyadi Mogalthooru, and Ganga Jeevana Vahini from the film are Keeravaini’s compositions.

Naa Autograph- 2004

Another film that is widely adored for Keeravani’s music is this S Gopal Reddy directorial. This romantic drama features Ravi Teja, Gopika, Bhumika Chawla, Kaniha, and others in prime roles. The music album consists of songs like Mounamgane, Gurtukostunnayi, Duvvina Talane, Manmadhude, Gamma Gamma Hangamma, and Nuvvante Pranamani.

Vikramarkudu- 2006

Renowned Telugu director S.S. Rajamouli’s action comedy-drama is enriched with the Oscar winner’s compositions. Notable actors Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and others star in prime roles. Dammare Damma, Jum Jum Maya, College Papala, Vasthava Vasthava, Dooranga, and Jo Laali are musical hits from the film’s music album.

Vedam- 2010

This anthology film directed by Krish stars Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Manchu Manoj, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. The music album composed by Keeravani includes Now or Never, Egiripothe Entha Baguntundi, Rupai, Prapancham Naaventa Vasthunte, Malli Puttani, Ee Chikati Cherani, and other record-breaking songs.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion- 2015 and 2017

The S.S. Rajamouli film, Baahubali, which created history for Indian cinema, consists of Keeravani’s striking musical numbers. The blockbuster movie features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, and other notable actors. Pacha Bottesi, Jeeva Nadhi, Dhivara, and Manohari from part one and Saahore Baahubali, Hamsa Naava, Kannaa Nidurinchara, and Oka Praanam from part two include in the musical album.

