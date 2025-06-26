Korean dramas are interestingly addictive. Made of extremely unique plotlines, stellar performances from the cast, and binge-worthy episodes, these shows have gained global recognition. No matter what genre you are watching, Korean dramas are consistent in providing entertainment. Action Korean dramas are one of the most popular genres that are watched globally, like Vincenzo, Vagabond, and My Name. Here are the top 6 hidden gem action Korean dramas to watch on OTT platforms!

1. Rugal

In order to bring down the largest criminal organization Argos, an elite police officer joins a special task force called Rugal. Each member of the special task force is equipped with biotechnology which give them superhuman abilities.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. K2

Kim Je-ha is a solider who is accused of killing a Syrian civilian on a mission. Becoming a fugitive, he escapes to South Korea to survive, vowing to take revenge on Jang Se-joon. He finds work as the bodyguard of Go Anna, the secret daughter of a presidential candidate Jang Se-joon. Je-ha agrees to find more resources about his enemy who framed him for murder.

While extracting revenge was his initial plan, Je-ha begins to develop feelings for Anna. Will Je-ha succeed in proving himself innocent?

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Viki

3. Bloodhounds

Two talented boxers join hands with a moneylender to take on a ruthless loan shark who preys on the innocent. This Korean drama ticks all the boxes: it has action, suspense, star-studded cast, and a unique storyline, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. A Shop for Killers

After the death of her uncle, Jeong Ji-an inherits a strange property. Her uncle’s house, which has a hidden chamber with weapons and a mysterious website where killers can buy weapons. Because the real owner of the shop is dead, killers try to infiltrate and loot the shop. But Ji-an has plans to defend and protect what she owns.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. D.P.

A team of military police specialize in catching army deserters. During such missions, patriotism and survival blur as the military police see the hidden layers of such deserters. This thought-provoking and action-packed Korean drama should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Uncanny Counter

Think Ghostbusters, but in South Korea! A group of demon hunters save their city during crisis and pose as noodle shop workers to make them appear normal. These demon hunters hunt and take down evil spirits who prey on humans.

This supernatural and action Korean drama has a star-studded cast, immaculate visuals, and jaw-dropping cliffhangers!

OTT Platforms: Netflix

With this list of the top 6 action Korean dramas, you can pick a favourite and start streaming it! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on your couch, and binge watch these series!

