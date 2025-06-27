In a landmark move for India’s coastal tourism, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is all set to launch premium domestic cruise services from its world-class International Cruise Terminal. Starting July 2, 2025, luxury cruise liner Cordelia Cruises will make its maiden call to Visakhapatnam as part of a scenic voyage along India’s east coast.

The initiative is part of VPA’s broader vision to elevate Visakhapatnam as a pivotal maritime and tourism destination, further enhancing passenger travel experiences and tapping into the growing demand for coastal leisure travel.

The Cordelia Cruise will operate a circular route covering Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Puducherry – Chennai, with scheduled stops in Visakhapatnam on July 2, July 9, and July 16, 2025.

After a successful earlier stint, Cordelia Cruise is making a grand return to Visakhapatnam this year, offering multiple voyages throughout July — all packed with luxurious experiences at sea, from fine dining to world-class entertainment.

Here’s a look at the cruise schedule:

Cruise 1: Chennai to Visakhapatnam

(2 Nights / 3 Days – One-Way Trip)

Trip 1: June 30 – July 2, 2025

Trip 2: July 14 – July 16, 2025

Cruise 2: Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Puducherry – Chennai

(5 Nights / 6 Days – Round Trip)

Trip 1: June 30 – July 5, 2025

Trip 2: July 7 – July 12, 2025

Cruise 3: Visakhapatnam – Puducherry – Chennai

(3 Nights / 4 Days – One-Way Trip)

Trip 1: July 2 – July 5, 2025

Trip 2: July 9 – July 12, 2025

Offering relaxation, luxury, and adventure, this cruise is the perfect opportunity for travellers to embark on an unforgettable sea voyage from Visakhapatnam.

