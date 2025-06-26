Bangkok is one of the most popular cities visited worldwide. Friends, families, couples, and solo travellers love to visit this beautiful paradise. Whether you want to explore the rich heritage of the land, want to discover the natural beauty of Bangkok, explore local cuisine, or just want to indulge in the rich technological advancements of the city, there is something for every kind of traveller to do here. Here is the complete travel guide to Bangkok from Vizag for when you plan on a trip!

Getting there?

Airlines like Scoot Airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air Asia have connecting flights that take a long route from different cities. There are no direct flights available as of June 2025 from Vizag to Bangkok, so travelling to a different city is the best option to catch a direct flight to Bangkok. You can travel from Vizag to Hyderabad, Bangalore, or Chennai and then travel to Bangkok.

Visa Processing:

The Thai Government has announced a visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. Visitors from India can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa and can extend their stay by an additional 30 days at a local immigration office.

To ensure smooth travelling and immigration process, visitors need to have a proper and valid passport with at least six months of validity.

Places to visit?

Bangkok is the Thailand’s melting pot of culture and night life. While there are many interesting things to in Bangkok, there are hidden and underrated places that deserve more attention. Here are some places to have on your itinerary while visiting!

Chao Phraya River

Spot some of the iconic sights in Bangkok while taking a cruise through the Chao Phraya River. No matter what time of the day, the cruise through clear and deep blue waters will leave you feeling refreshed. You can spot Wat Arun or the Temple of the Dawn, Wat Pho or the Temple of Reclining Buddha, and the Great Palace and much more while sailing through the waters.

There are different types of cruises like the Chao Phraya Princess Cruise, Chao Pharaya Cruise, and Bangkok Dinner Cruise from which you can choose from. You need to add this activity on your Bangkok travel guide!

Siam Paragon Mall

This is one of the most visited and popular malls in Bangkok. There are five floors of luxury and entertainment to keep you occupied for a long time. Starting from global brands like Jimmy Choo and Versace, leisure shopping, and a floor just for cinema and much more, this mall is perfect for window shopping and taking aesthetic photos.

Lumpini Park

This 142 acre land is the first public park in Bangkok. There are many leisurely things to do in the park apart from appreciating nature. The park is fully equipped with various recreational activities like rowing boats, cycling paths, and a library. Be careful of the crocodiles living in the ponds and avoid hand-feeding the animals as directed by the park authorities.

What to eat?

Bangkok is the place for food enthusiasts who love to try out exciting and new flavours. You can feast on the street food that is available in famous market places like Chatuchak Weekend Market or JJ Market, Wang Lang Market, and Silom Soi 20. Some of the must-try foods at Bangkok include Pad Thai, Fried Banana Pancakes (Roti Gluay), Spicy Papaya Salad (Som Tam), and Sticky Mango Rice (Khao Neow Mamuang).

Where to shop?

There are many local street markets and malls to shop from. Ranging from clothes, shoes, and handbags there are many places to shop from. Chatuchak Weekend Market has everything you can possibly shopping for, such as furniture, vintage pieces, books and more. Asiatique is another place to visit, which combines a night bazar and a mall. Pratunam is the destination for people who love fashion where you can find dress materials, viral fashion trends, and other accessories.

With this travel guide to Bangkok, you can leisurely plan a trip when you want! Some tips while travelling to Bangkok include downloading the local apps for catching cabs, being respectful while visiting temples, and learning a few introductory phrases in Thai to get around easily. So, make plans and visit the City of Angels using this travel guide!

