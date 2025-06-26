Sixty-five persons were arrested in connection with 82 robbery cases registered in the month of May in Visakhapatnam city, according to city Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi.

Addressing the media in the city on June 26, the CP said that 1.4 kg gold, 6.6 kg silver, 14 motorbikes, 380 mobile sets, one car, a laptop, CC cameras and Rs 9 lakh in cash were recovered from the arrested persons. The recovered goods cost Rs 1.05 crore, said the CP.

As part of preventive measures during the month of May-2025, 610 CC cameras were installed in various parts of the city and crime awareness meetings were conducted by the Crime Wing officers of Visakhapatnam Police. They created awareness among the public about types of crimes and criminals and about importance of installation of CC cameras.

Special patrolling in crime prone areas was conducted with teams. Drone beats are being continued in isolated areas, according to the CP.

